Protests in Hong Kong and the latest from SW19 as Wimbledon begins make headlines on Tuesday.

The Times leads with the latest from the former British colony, where riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators after activists stormed the legislative council building. The protests coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China.

The Daily Telegraph carries a picture of protests in the region alongside a story suggesting Boris Johnson would cut the number of government departments if he were to become Prime Minister.

The Daily Telegraph carries a picture of protests in the region alongside a story suggesting Boris Johnson would cut the number of government departments if he were to become Prime Minister.

The Financial Times also carries details about events in Hong Kong, saying the territory has been plunged “deeper into turmoil”.

The Financial Times also carries details about events in Hong Kong, saying the territory has been plunged "deeper into turmoil".

While “Hong Kong on the Brink” is the headline in the Metro.

Abuse of children and vulnerable adults leads the Guardian, who report that Metropolitan Police officers were contacting safeguarding authorities 700 times a day.

The Guardian report that Metropolitan Police officers were contacting safeguarding authorities 700 times a day.

The Daily Mirror reports the Duchess of Sussex will not let her family back into her life in order to protect her son Archie.

The Daily Mirror reports the Duchess of Sussex will not let her family back into her life in order to protect her son Archie.

The Sun and The Daily Mail both lead with a stowaway falling to his death from a plane.

The Sun and The Daily Mail both lead with a stowaway falling to his death from a plane.

The Daily Express carries the latest on the Conservative leadership contest, with Jeremy Hunt “firing a warning shot to Brussels” over a no-deal Brexit.