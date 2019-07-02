A body has been recovered from waters off Plymouth Hoe during the search for a missing diver.

Emergency services were informed that a 57-year-old male diver had gone missing off West Hoe, Plymouth, at 7.30pm on Monday.

He had been diving with a small group of members from a diving club.

Emergency services who were searching for a missing diver near #Plymouth located a body earlier this morning. The family of a missing 57-year-old man have been informed. pic.twitter.com/UqKFWqCIb7 — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) July 2, 2019

An air and sea search took place, with the coastguard, RNLI, military and specialist police divers also in attendance.

This search was suspended at 3.20am and resumed on Tuesday morning, when the body was found.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Following ongoing searches, a body was located in the water off Plymouth Hoe and recovered to shore earlier this morning.

“Formal identification is yet to take place. However, the family of a 57-year-old diver who was reported missing last night have been informed of this development.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting log 813 1/7/19.