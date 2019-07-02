FT: England 1 United States 2

Christen Press scored the opening goal for the USA

Ellen White equalised for England before Alex Morgan put the US back in front

White had a second goal ruled out and then won a penalty on VAR, but Steph Houghton's spot-kick was saved by Alyssa Naeher

WHAT THEY SAID

England boss Phil Neville: “My players gave me everything. We said we wanted to leave our hearts and souls on the pitch and we did. We gave everything. They showed great experience at the end to keep the ball in the corner.

“We just ran out of steam. I asked them to play football the way we wanted. We’ve done our very best. I’ve told them no tears tonight.

England head coach Phil Neville appears dejected after the final whistle (John Walton/PA)

“The disallowed goal was offside, we’ve had VAR decisions go our way. We got on with it. Millie Bright shouldn’t have been booked in the first half. The referee wasn’t really in control of the game. Then we went to three at the back and got stretched.

“I couldn’t ask for more. We had the time of our lives. Steph Houghton has had an incredible year. She’s an amazing person on and off the pitch. She’ll be upset. She’s been phenomenal. No blame should be attached to her.”

England’s Ellen White after the final whistle (John Walton/PA)

England striker Ellen White: “I’m going to cry. I’m devastated not to get to the final. All I feel is pride for my team-mates. USA had an amazing match and we just couldn’t match them. I’m proud to be English and I wish them all the best in the final.

“We gave everything. In the first half we were sloppy. We got ourselves back into the game with the goal and it’s bitterly disappointing. We’ve got an unbelievable squad and we had so much belief that we’d get to that final but we just couldn’t do that on the day.”

USA head coach Jill Ellis (John Walton/PA)

USA coach Jill Ellis: “We had some challenges and everyone stepped up and that’s what this team is about so just incredibly proud of them.”

When asked about Naeher’s penalty stop she said: “I just said that was your shining moment but we’ve got one more game I mean what a fricking stop it was unbelievable but just front to back I couldn’t be more proud of this group of players.”

REACTION

To those who have recently fallen in love with our #Lionesses and to those who have been here since the beginning. Your support means the world. This thing that is happening, doesn’t end here. Thank you x pic.twitter.com/u0qLERb7IS — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 2, 2019

So gutted for the @Lionesses but so proud of the girls. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️❤️#Lionesses #FIFAWomensWorldCup — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 2, 2019

Another semifinal loss for an English side in a World Cup, but heartbreaking as it is, @Lionesses you did us proud. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2019

Horrible stage to exit a tournament but the @Lionesses did us proud. They’ve inspired a new generation of footballers.👏👏👏 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 2, 2019

Gutted for @stephhoughton2 and the rest of the England squad . Great effort and great advert for the game #Lionesses — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) July 2, 2019

Commiserations to the @lionesses tonight. Know that you have inspired millions with how you’ve played on the field as well as how you’ve conducted yourselves off it. We are very proud of you. #Lionesses⁠ ⁠ — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 2, 2019

England players huddle after the final whistle (Richard Sellers/PA)

England head coach Phil Neville (Richard Sellers/PA)

FT: England 1 United States 2

That’s it, it’s all over. United States are through to the World Cup final. England are out. But what a game and what a fantastic advert for women;s football.

90+5 mins

Frantic stuff here for England. It’s all going wrong. Steph Houghton screams for the ball but it goes to Georgia Stanway for a throw-in – where Demi Stokes drops it and gives away a foul.

90 mins – SEVEN minutes of injury time added

88 mins

Georgia Stanway is on the pitch now for Rachel Daly. What a frantic last 10 minutes. Can England still conjure something here?

86 mins RED CARD

Millie Bright is sent off for her second booking of the night. England down to 10 for the closing stages, still one goal behind.

84 mins PENALTY SAVED!

England captain Steph Houghton steps up to take the penalty and it is SAVED by USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Huge moment. Huge.

WILD TURN OF EVENTS OVER HERE#OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/AvYxPUgDhE — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

Playing this on a loop forever and ever and ever and ever 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@AlyssaNaeher TAKE A BOW. pic.twitter.com/EM5WZjd4wT — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

82 mins PENALTY TO ENGLAND

The penalty is awarded on VAR…

79 mins CHANCE FOR ENGLAND

Ellen White calls for a penalty after she claims her foot was clipped as she tried to get onto the end of Nikita Parris’ perfectly-weighted ball from the left. That was so close.

Referee Edina Alves Batista checks VAR for a potential penalty.

71 mins

Another change for England, this time Jade Moore is on for Keira Walsh

67 mins DISALLOWED GOAL

Ellen White thought she had levelled for England and moved one clear in the race for the Golden Boot but her goal is ruled out for offside following a tense VAR check.

Referee Edina Alves Batista after VAR rules England’s Ellen White’s second goal offside (John Walton/PA)

England scores but VAR confirms the offside. Remains 2-1, #USA here in Lyon. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

65 mins

A big blow for USA as Rose Lavelle goes off the pitch after appearing to pick up a hamstring injury after a challenge by Rachel Daly. Samantha Mewis is on in her place.

63 mins

Just over an hour gone. Is it Plan B now for Phil Neville? Can Fran Kirby’s quality make the impact England so desperately need to level this game up?

59 mins

Alex Morgan could have finished the game after a lapse in concentration from Millie Bright after Carly Telford sends a poor pass to her, allowing the American to get a shot away, but it sails over the top right corner of Telford’s net.

58 mins

First change for England, Fran Kirby is on for Beth Mead.



52 mins

Jill Scott does well to get the ball under control just outside of the area but Lindsey Horan goes down easily and wins a foul for her side. Smart play but the American.

49 mins CLOSE!

Ellen White almost connects with the ball in a goalmouth scramble.

47 mins

Yellow card for Lindsey Horan after Lucy Bronze gestures to a cut lip.

46 mins SECOND HALF UNDER WAY

During the break…

There’s a few minutes now to catch your breath and maybe make a cup of tea, just like Alex Morgan’s goal celebration routine…

USA’s Alex Morgan celebrates her goal with a cup of tea. How very English (Richard Sellers/PA)

45 mins – HALF-TIME

43 mins

The USA are well and truly back on the front foot here now, with Tobin Heath and Christen Press breaking at speed down the right wing. England will be grateful for the half-time whistle. This has been an energy-zapping half.

40 mins

Millie Bright tries to hold off Alex Morgan and connects with her face. It didn’t look intentional but she gets a yellow card for her trouble.

31 mins – GOAL USA

Alex Morgan celebrates her 30th birthday by timing her run perfectly to head past England goalkeeper Carly Telford and put the US back ahead. This game is being played at full throttle by both sides right now.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, ALEXANDRA! pic.twitter.com/LjwKfmqwbV — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 2, 2019

Ellen White and Morgan are now level on six goals each in the race for the golden boot.

29 mins

Great pressure from England culminates in Keira Walsh firing in a great ball with Jill Scott running in to claim it. The US defence clear the ball and it goes behing goal – but truth is, it could have gone anywhere.

24 mins – SAVE!

A great save from Telford from Rose Lavelle’s strike, after US penalty appeals were turned down. Alex Morgan is down after what appeared to be a clash of heads with Lucy Bronze. Phil Neville takes the stop in play to discuss tactics with his players



19 mins – GOAL ENGLAND

Ellen White – the England forward nets her sixth goal in the tournament. Huge score for the Lionesses.

England’s Ellen White (centre) celebrates scoring her side’s first goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

16 mins

Tobin Heath links up with Rose Lavelle and the midfielder lets rip but the ball flies over the bar.

15 mins

The USA are playing with such intensity. It is clear to see why they are favourites for this tournament and ranked number one in the world. They are putting England under a lot of pressure then snaffling ball at the turnover and using it to create more opportunities.

10 mins – GOAL USA

Christen Press, the woman drafted in to replace Golden Boot contender Rapinoe, heads in to open the scoring. The opening pressure told for England.

USA’s Christen Press, centre, scores her side’s first goal of the game (Richard Sellers/PA)



5 mins

The USA have a free-kick in a dangerous area and Alex Morgan only narrowly misses getting a head on it. Another red wave of attack hits England – this is relentless in the opening minutes from the USA.

3 mins

The first corner goes to the USA but England captain Steph Houghton does well to head it away before the Lionesses repel three further attacks to scramble it to safety before it is fired over Carly Telford’s goal. Frantic start for England.

1 min – KICK-OFF

Here we go. The World Cup semi-final between England and the United States is under way.

7.58pm

England forward Nikita Parris's twin sister Kelsey has told @PA her "adrenaline is all up in the sky" ahead of kick off. "I'm always shaking but I'm so proud of her and it's just so good to see her come from where she has to where she's got to now." #ENGUSA pic.twitter.com/JqQoZ86Gkk — Lewis Pennock (@PennockPost) July 2, 2019

7.53pm

7.50pm

Ten minutes until kick-off in Lyon. The players have been warming up on the pitch.

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, right (John Walton/PA)

7.42pm

Megan Rapinoe on the pitch prior to the match (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rapinoe was on the pitch while the US did their pre-match warm-up but appeared to not be taking part in the exercises, rather just clapping and shouting encouragement to her team-mates.

The 33-year-old had scored twice in the France game, and a brace in the 2-1 victory over Spain in the last 16. She was tied as joint top-scorer on five goals with fellow US forward Alex Morgan, England’s Ellen White and Australia’s Sam Kerr.

7.40pm

Could Megan Rapinoe be injured?

Rapinoe was on the pitch during the warm-up but seemed to not really be taking part. — Phil Medlicott (@pgmedlicott) July 2, 2019

7.38pm

Johanna Konta might be busy at Wimbledon right now, but the British tennis star has changed her tennis whites for England whites ready for tonight’s match

Had my whites on during the day. Got my evenings whites ready for the @lionesses tonight💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. I’m in position with Dad and Sausage. Come on #Lionesses ! #FIFAWomensWorldCup #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/JLZUixhQMR — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 2, 2019

7.36pm

7.24pm

A big party round Jamie’s if England win?

7:22pm

Some well wishes for England from the This Morning crew – Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond – as well as some other famous faces

7:20pm

And the Lionesses are in the stadium

7.18pm

Tonight’s team sheet.

7.03pm

ENGLAND TEAM NEWS:

Neville made three changes to his starting line-up, with Karen Bardsley – understood to have sustained an injury – being replaced in goal by Carly Telford.

The other adjustments in personnel from the 3-0 quarter-final win against Norway saw Mead and Rachel Daly come in for Toni Duggan and Fran Kirby.

UNITED STATES TEAM NEWS:

For the US, there were two changes from the 2-1 victory over France – including Megan Rapinoe, one of the tournament’s four joint top-scorers, dropping out for Christen Press. Sam Mewis also made way, for Lindsey Horan.

6.55pm

One of the closest bars to the stadium heaving with US fans. And Bruce Springsteen was playing a minute ago too… Only a handful of English in sight timidly sipping their beers @PA pic.twitter.com/a4tt7SPWEU — Lewis Pennock (@PennockPost) July 2, 2019

6.50pm

6.45pm

England’s Rachel Daly, Millie Bright and Georgia Stanway take a selfie on the pitch ahead of the match (Richard Sellers/PA)

6.40pm

6.35pm

England fans dished out some last-minute predictions of a win before crowds made their way from the fan park in central Lyon to the stadium.

Ethan Spence, 23, and Adam Raffa, both live in Lyon.

Predicting a 2-1 victory for the Lionesses, Adam said: “I’m a bit nervous at the fact the US have got such a strong team and have been playing really, really well but I’m pretty confident we win tonight.”

Ethan predicted a win for England on penalties, adding the Lionesses have been “really good” and hoped the women can go all the way.

Some of the England fans ahead of the match (John Walton/PA)

Trams from central Lyon to the stadium are packed with US supporters – but there is a noticeable lack of English among the gathering crowds.

6.25pm

I wonder what could be wrapped up in this little package tweeted by Royal Mail?

6.20pm

The England team is on their way to the stadium ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

And the ground is looking good ahead of the match.

6.10pm

American fans outnumbered the English by a large margin at the fan park in Lyon – with many oozing confidence it would be their side triumphant.

The Santa Clara University Women’s Soccer team travelled from the Bay Area of California to France to follow the tournament.

Can't believe how few English I've seen in central Lyon compared to the massive swarms of Americans dressed up to their eyeballs in the US shirts, hats & draped in flags. Where is all the English support? — Lewis Pennock (@PennockPost) July 2, 2019

Player Courney Ogren, 21, predicted a 3-0 win for the United States with two goals for Alex Morgan and one for Carli Lloyd.

“We have just grown up watching the team and seen them progress, even throughout this World Cup getting better and better every game,” she said.

Teammate Sofia Jones, 20, added: “I think that France was their first really big challenge and I think they stepped up, they handled the insane atmosphere and they came out with a win.”

6pm

The next step on our journey. What a night this is going to be 🎇#Lionesses pic.twitter.com/mAulwvd0aS — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 2, 2019

5.50pm

We meet again 😈 The @USWNT have been regular opponents for our @Lionesses in recent years, having faced off at the #SheBelieves Cup in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. pic.twitter.com/sbje8lDAzC — England (@England) July 2, 2019

5.45pm

The Archbishop of York is praying for the Lionesses:

#England #Lionesses This is your big night! Do not be afraid! Keep your Composure and Pace and play the field Wide! God is Blessing you! Rooting for You!With You! — John Sentamu (@JohnSentamu) July 2, 2019

5.35pm

American fans outnumbered the English by a large margin at the fan park in Lyon – with many oozing confidence it would be their side triumphant.

The Santa Clara University Women’s Soccer team travelled from the Bay Area of California to France to follow the tournament.

Player Courney Ogren, 21, predicted a 3-0 win for the United States with two goals for Alex Morgan and one for Carli Lloyd.

United States fans (John Walton/PA)

“We have just grown up watching the team and seen them progress, even throughout this World Cup getting better and better every game,” she said.

Teammate Sofia Jones, 20, added: “I think that France was their first really big challenge and I think they stepped up, they handled the insane atmosphere and they came out with a win.”

5.30pm

5.20pm

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has called on the FA and Premier League to invest more in grassroots girls’ football, and urged the Government to ensure future Women’s World Cup finals were available on free-to-air television.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “This evening a predicted 10 million women, girls, men and boys will be cheering on the Lionesses in the World Cup semi-final against favourites America – another record-breaking TV audience for women’s football.

“We must ensure this explosive interest in the women’s game is matched by a huge investment by the FA and Premier League at the grassroots, allowing millions more girls the opportunity to play the beautiful game.

As we await the crunch #Lionesses v USA semi-final, I am calling on @DCMS_SecOfState to match Labour's pledge to make the @FIFAWWC a free-to-air TV "crown jewel", ensuring millions in the future can watch this wonderful celebration of women's football. https://t.co/t3uiQKOkfp pic.twitter.com/aAx2BOOKbh — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) July 2, 2019

“Government can also show its commitment – before the pay-TV brigade try to turn it into a huge money-spinner – by pledging to place the Women’s World Cup on the “crown jewels” list of free-to-air sport.

“On behalf of the Labour party I have already announced that we will do so. And today I am calling on my opposite number DCMS Secretary Jeremy Wright to join me and make the same pledge to protect this wonderful celebration of women’s football for the nation.”

5.10pm

Prime Minister Theresa May sent a message to the England team via Twitter:

"Very best of luck to @Lionesses for their @FIFAWWC semi-final match. You have made us very proud so far and the nation is rooting for you this evening.” – PM @Theresa_May #ENGUSA https://t.co/YzxrOyCNrj — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 2, 2019

5pm

Spotted: A couple of American fans celebrate "not being English". @PA pic.twitter.com/RDhZmEYPhz — Lewis Pennock (@PennockPost) July 2, 2019

4.50pm

Neither side wanted to be outdone in the face-painting stakes

(John Walton/PA)

(John Walton/PA)

4.45pm

Young footballer Beth Boyes, nine, from Lewes, said the Lionesses’ performances have been “inspiring”.

“I’ve never really seen England play and it’s a semi-final,” she said while visiting the fan park in Lyon with her family.

“They’ve played really well and they’ve just been inspiring.

“I like Beth Mead and Alex Greenwood. I play for Lewes FC juniors (in) left midfield.”

Asked for her match prediction, she said: “I’m not really sure – but 2-1 to England.”

Her dad James Boyes, 48, said: “It’s great to see the game developing. Now we’ve got a little one that plays as well and she’s really passionate about football at such a young age as well.”

He said it was “about time” the women’s team gained the same exposure as the men.

“It’s nice to challenge people’s perceptions of what women’s football’s about,” said James.

4.40pm

The match is being played at the Stade de Lyon – which has some suitable mascots awaiting the Lionesses (Richard Sellers/PA)

4.30pm

United States winger Crystal Dunn Soubrier also shared her excitement ahead of the match.

4.20pm

Aspiring Lioness Nina Berry, 13, who has travelled to Lyon with her dad, said she has trained with star midfielder Jill Scott and is inspired by the tournament.

This is Nina Berry, 13, with her dad at the Women's World Cup fan park in Lyon. She's an aspiring @Lionesses who's trained with Jill Scott. "It’s very inspirational for young girls because it’s just really good to see that women can play just as well as a man," she told @PA pic.twitter.com/72nJWUd9t6 — Lewis Pennock (@PennockPost) July 2, 2019

Nina, from Nottingham, who plays for Derby County RTC, said: “It’s very inspirational for young girls because it’s just really good to see that women can play just as well as a man.”

She described training with Scott, once in 2016 and again in December 2018, as “inspirational”.

“It’s really good. I would definitely recommend it because it’s very inspirational,” she said.

The training taught Nina to “try your best and no matter what happens just keep going because anything could happen”.

Her dad, David Berry, 49, added: “It’s great because it means there is a path for kids. It’s good.”

4.10pm

Primary school children, the UK’s “most patriotic” street and a barking police dog lead the messages of support being sent to the Lionesses ahead of their World Cup semi-final against the USA.

4.05pm

England players took to social media ahead of the World Cup semi-final against United States.

Goalkeeper Carly Telford and forward Georgia Stanway both tweeted:

“Dont be controlled by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart” .SEMI FINAL TIME!! COME ON TEAM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Lionesses #FIFAWWC 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/RjyPCVOZEv — Carly Telford (@carlytelford1) July 2, 2019

Tonight will be special 🤩 https://t.co/RbevEEXUs6 — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) July 2, 2019

3.20pm

Manchester United women’s coach and former England player Casey Stoney has told the Lionesses to “leave nothing out there” ahead of their World Cup semi-final against the USA.

In an Instagram post, Stoney wrote: “Be fearless, be brave, and be that girl that started playing the game because she loved it!!

“Wishing the @lionesses all the luck in the world tonight. No regrets, leave nothing out there!! Everyone is right behind you and you have the support of (the) nation.”

2.40pm

Labour MP Andrea Jenkyns has decorated her office in Morley, Leeds.

My #Morley office is proudly flying the England flag in support of the #Lionesses Good luck for tonight's game! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😃 pic.twitter.com/P8DO4XOl2d — Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) July 2, 2019

2.15pm

Getting ready for action…

Waiting for kick off…… ⏳Games don’t come much bigger than this, World Cup Semi final… COME ON ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤️💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/6mFv1hzKAa — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) July 2, 2019

2pm

After hitting headlines for their similarly grand displays during the men’s World Cup last year, residents of the Kirby Estate adorned their homes with hundreds of English flags.

Chris Dowse, 40, claimed his is the “most patriotic” estate in the whole of the UK, having put on displays for St George’s Day and England’s appearances at football tournaments since 2012.

“We haven’t gone full scale like we did last year but I’d still say there was about 150 flags flying for our Lionesses,” said Mr Dowse, who is self-employed.

“The women’s game hasn’t got as widespread coverage as the men’s – if people can see we’re doing it for the women as well hopefully it encourages a young girl to go out and kick a football around.”

1.30pm

(PA Graphics)

1pm

The Kirby Estate in south-east London has been decorated with St George flags ahead of the semi-final.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

12.30pm

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire was among those cheering on the Lionesses.

Come on the @Lionesses 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁⚽️ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 2, 2019

12pm

England’s opponents – and the current title holders – did not seem too daunted by the challenge ahead.

Birthdays come every year. World Cup comes every 4 YEARS!! It’s aaaaaaall business today 😎 https://t.co/7IWPtTJtcE — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2019

11.30am

A group of primary school children from Suffolk have donned their England kits to cheer on the Lionesses for Tuesday’s game, sharing a video of themselves chanting “it’s coming home” to show their support.

St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury, Suffolk, shared a video to Twitter of their pupils singing the famous chant from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 classic Three Lions.

According to headteacher Daniel Woodrow the children decided to make the video after doing similar for the men’s team playing in last year’s World Cup in Russia.

“There’s just been a real buzz around the tournament so some of the children came to us asking to do it again,” he said.

10.45am

Messages of support were flooding in ahead of tonight’s game.

Proudly flying the St George's cross above @foreignoffice today in support of our semi-final heroines – behind you all the way #Lionesses! We’ll put our friendly relations with the US on hold for 90 minutes… #ENGUSA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/RfppmXPrxe — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 2, 2019

We probably shouldn't say this too loud 🤫 [seeing as we’re in San Diego] but… COME ON ENGLAND 🙌@Lionesses #ENGUSA #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Gr7Xvur8xX — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 2, 2019

@Lionesses PD Kolt shares his views on tonight's England semi-final…..good luck!!#roarforthelionesses pic.twitter.com/22MqMPOW3l — Lincolnshire Police Dog Section (@LincsPoliceK999) July 2, 2019

10.30am