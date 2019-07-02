European Union leaders have broken three days of deadlock and nominated new heads for the 28-nation bloc’s institutions.

European Council president Donald Tusk said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen has been backed to become president of the executive European Commission, and Belgian prime minister Charles Michel the head of the European Council.

The European Council has agreed on the future leadership of the EU institutions. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) July 2, 2019

Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde has been nominated as the head of the European Central Bank and Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell as EU foreign policy chief.

The Commission president is in charge of the EU’s day-to-day affairs and proposes legislation, while the Council president organises summits of government leaders and brokers compromises.

The official start of the summit was delayed by more than four hours on Tuesday as Mr Tusk led discussions in groups aimed at finding a compromise over who should secure the posts.

The challenge was to name a group of new leaders of the EU institutions that respect the bloc’s political affiliations, geography – a balance of countries from the north and south, east and west – population size and to have at least two women nominated.

“Everyone has to understand that they have to move a little bit,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel had said. The leaders “have the duty to find a solution”.

International Monetary Fund chief Ms Lagarde said she was giving up her IMF duties temporarily after being nominated for the presidency of the European Central Bank.

Ms Lagarde, currently the IMF’s managing director, said in a tweet that she was honoured by the nomination.

She said: “I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities” as the head of the IMF during the EU’s selection period.