The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents were among the famous faces in the Royal Box on Wimbledon’s Centre Court as the tournament entered its third day.

Michael and Carole Middleton paid a visit to SW19 a day after Kate surprised fans by watching some of the action on an outside court.

The duchess, patron of the All England Club, had a behind-the-scenes tour and watched British players on court during her visit.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay (Victoria Jones/PA)

TV presenter Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay, ex-Bake Off judge Mary Berry and former England rugby captain Matt Dawson all joined the Middletons in the Royal Box.

Defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic was due to feature in the last match on Centre Court, playing against American Denis Kudla.

Mary Berry chats with Matt Dawson (Victoria Jones/PA)

British actor Sam Clafin, also invited to the Royal Box, said he was at Wimbledon to see “number one, Mr DJ, Mr Djokovic”.

“I love the experience, the atmosphere of being here and witnessing it first hand. Everything really,” The Hunger Games star said.

He expressed surprise at the news that Sir Andy Murray will partner Serena Williams in the mixed doubles competition.

“I did not know that. That is news to me, that is exciting though. Wow, what a powerhouse, man. That sounds very exciting,” he said.

The Andy Murray fan added: “After his Queen’s win I’m extremely excited for him and his comeback. It’s still early days but I think he’s got a lot ahead of him still.”