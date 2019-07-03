Police investigating the 33-year mystery of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh’s murder have begun further searches in Worcestershire.

Ms Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing aged 25 in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.

The Metropolitan Police said officers had commenced the searches in Pershore on Wednesday, at a site near the meadow which was dug up in 2010.

Suzy Lamplugh (Handout/PA)

The force said they received information about Ms Lamplugh’s disappearance following publicity of the search of a property in Sutton Coldfield – which previously belonged to the prime suspect’s mother – in November 2018.

Police found no evidence after digging up the garden of John Cannan’s mother’s former home after two weeks of searches.

Assisted by West Mercia Police, officers are due to remain on the sight in Pershore until their inquiries have been completed.

The force said the landowner is in no way connected to the search being undertaken or the investigation.

Police search a field next to the B4084 near Pershore looking for the body of missing estate agent Suzy Lamplugh (David Jones/PA)

At the scene on Wednesday, police taped off a woodland area off the B4084 and a digger could be seen behind the cordon.

A marked police car guarded the scene and a dog unit was also present.

As searches continued, officers used chainsaws to cut back some of the overgrowth blocking their path to the site of the dig.

In 2010, police used a mechanical digger to create a shallow trench in a field off the B4084 between Pershore and Drakes Broughton.

But forensic examination and tests with ground-penetrating radar devices showed no evidence that the area concealed a shallow grave.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “On Wednesday, 3 July, officers from the Metropolitan Police Service commenced a search of areas of land in Pershore, Worcestershire. The search relates to the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh in 1986.

“Colleagues from West Mercia Police are assisting. A number of officers and police staff will remain on site until a thorough search has been completed.

“Officers received new information about Miss Lamplugh’s disappearance following the publicity around the search of a property in Sutton Coldfield in November 2018, as part of this investigation.”

Police officers search an area near Pershore in Worcestershire (Matt Cooper/PA)

The statement continued: “All information was reviewed. Information relating to the areas we are currently searching was assessed and the decision was taken to make further enquiries.

“Miss Lamplugh’s family have been notified. The ongoing investigation into Miss Lamplugh’s disappearance being led by the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command.

“Officers will continue to assess any new information received in connection with this case.”