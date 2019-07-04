Jeremy Hunt has insisted that changing the law on fox hunting would not be his “priority” as prime minister, after he came under fire for saying he would move to see the blood sport legalised.

The Conservative leadership hopeful told the Daily Telegraph that he would support a vote in Parliament when there was a majority in the Commons likely to back the move.

But he sought to play down his comments when he appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, saying: “The law is not going to change on fox hunting.

“There isn’t a majority in the House of Commons and I don’t see there ever being one – I was just restating the position in our manifesto from 2017 that there should be a free vote if it ever looked like that majority would change.

Tory leadership candidate @Jeremy_Hunt promises a parliamentary vote on whether to lift the fox hunting ban but doesn't state his own view on the matter #r4today https://t.co/pB4W4Uyxpt pic.twitter.com/9EnaD4Gu6w — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) July 4, 2019

“But it wouldn’t be my priority as prime minister: we’re going to have Brexit, we’ve the social care system … We’ve got huge economic priorities that are going to have to be addressed – so that wouldn’t be where I’d focus my energies.”

His push to change the law was condemned by the Labour Party, which said fox hunting was a “barbaric practice”.

The Foreign Secretary, who said he had never hunted, was asked three times whether he thought the practice was cruel, but sidestepped the question.

“My view is a matter of public record … I’m here to talk about the things I want to change as prime minister – that is not something that’s going to change,” he told Today.

Laws on fox hunting were changed in 2005 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The move comes as ballot papers for the Conservative leadership contest between Mr Hunt and Boris Johnson begin to be sent to the party membership.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004 – which came into force a year later.

The legislation permits drag hunting where hounds are trained to follow an artificial scent.

It is not the first time a potential repeal of the legislation has been suggested.

The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition agreement included a pledge to “bring forward a motion on a free vote enabling the House of Commons to express its view on the repeal of the Hunting Act” which ultimately did not take place.

Theresa May also scrapped plans for a vote in 2018, saying: “I think there was a clear message about that and that’s why I say there won’t be a vote on fox hunting during this parliament.”

The League Against Cruel Sports said the pledge showed Mr Hunt was “out of touch with public opinion”.

It added: “The last time a politician said we should bring back hunting – Theresa May in the 2017 General Election – she was punished in the polling booths. Nothing has changed.”

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “This Tory leadership race is going from bad to worse.

“We’ve had Johnson’s tax cuts for the wealthy, a race to the bottom on no-deal Brexit, and now a pledge to bring back this barbaric practice that Labour had proudly banned.”

The SNP’s Pete Wishart suggested a Commons debate on fox hunting and jokingly pondered whether the Conservatives also want to talk about reintroducing child chimney sweeps and workhouses.

Speaking at business questions, he told the Commons: “Can we have the Foreign Secretary to introduce this (debate) before this particular fox is shot?

“Maybe when we’re through with that we could have some legislation to reintroduce the ‘Children Up Chimneys Act’, when we’re through with that maybe we can have a bill to reintroduce workhouses and then move on to the dunking of witches, such is the great offerings we have from a Tory leadership contest to keep us up-to-date with the modern zeitgeist.”