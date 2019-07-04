The Duke of Cambridge became the prince of hugs when he showed off his affectionate side and embraced a hospital cleaner.

William’s heartfelt encounter came as he visited the Royal Marsden in central London to highlight its work supporting the mental health of cancer patients, their families and the medical staff who care for them.

Speaking to a matron who had returned to duties after receiving help, he praised the work of nurses saying the “reservoirs of compassion” they must have were “incredible”.

Here The Duke of Cambridge meets Pauline Gore, widow of the hugely influential and universally admired Professor Martin Gore, and his team. They talked about the impact Professor Gore had at The Royal Marsden and improvements in cancer care which he made possible@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/qCQI676Lxe — The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust (@royalmarsdenNHS) July 4, 2019

He also shared a poignant moment with Pauline Gore, the widow of Professor Martin Gore, a leading figure at the Royal Marsden who died in January after a yellow fever jab.

The duke, who had got to know the professor well since first visiting the medical institution for work experience in 2005, told Mrs Gore: “He is the Royal Marsden, he is the living embodiment of the Royal Marsden.”

At @RoyalMarsdenNHS in Chelsea The Duke of Cambridge visited the Ellis Ward, which specialises in the care of female patients undergoing investigations and treatments for breast, gynaecological, urological and gastrointestinal cancers. pic.twitter.com/SL4eW5fdBl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 4, 2019

In a lighter moment after chatting to patients on a ward, William was asked for a hug first by staff nurse Joyce Mensah, then a cleaner Evelyn Adams, 65.

He did not need to be asked twice and embraced the women as he laughed.

Ms Adams joked later: “I had a hug from William – he’s my prince.

“This is my best working day.”