British player Harriet Dart said it would be “tough” to beat Prince George after his experience of playing tennis legend Roger Federer.

During her surprise visit to Wimbledon on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed her five-year-old son had met the Swiss great.

Kate made the rare move of watching some of the tennis action on one of the All England Club’s outside courts, watching the first set of Dart’s first round match.

Dart described the experience of having a royal spectator as “pretty surreal” and later thanked the duchess on Twitter.

Thank you so much for coming to watch me ❤️ https://t.co/jrXdO6vgQe — Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) July 2, 2019

Following her second round victory on Thursday, said she would welcome the chance to play with Prince George herself.

She said: “Of course, I think anyone would jump at the chance.

“I think I was so fortunate that she came to an outside court and was watching me.

“It was such a privilege and honour for me to be able to play in front of her.”

Asked how she rated her chances against the young royal, she added: “Might be tough.”

Dart declined to comment further over reports that fellow Brit Jay Clarke turned down the opportunity to be her partner in this year’s Wimbledon mixed doubles competition.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Katie Boulter (left) and Anne Keothavong (right) as they watch Harriet Dart (Victoria Jones/PA)

Despite the pair reaching the semi-finals last year, Clarke has chosen to play alongside 15-year-old US sensation Cori Gauff.

According to the Daily Mail, Clarke informed Dart of the partnership change by text on Monday night.

He told the paper: “I think it’s the worst decision I have had to make especially mid tournament.”

Asked about the issue on Thursday, Dart said: “I think that’s in the past.

“I think just got to look forward.

“I’m just concentrating on my singles.”

She added: “Things happen. A lot of things are out of my control.”