Boris Johnson said he was “insanely proud” to have a new sausage named after him after he arrived at a leading production plant saying he had only had a KitKat for his lunch.

The Tory leadership frontrunner picked up specially made “Boris Bangers” at Heck Food in North Yorkshire, before enthusiastically accepting a string of sausage links around his neck, saying: “It’s like being welcomed to India.”

Mr Johnson was told that the Boris Bangers were made on Thursday morning, based on what the chefs had been told was his favourite meal – mashed potato, mustard and red wine.

He agreed that was his top choice and he had been “ruthlessly consistent” on this point, unlike Tony Blair, who chopped and changed his culinary favourite.

Boris Johnson makes sausages during a visit to Heck Foods (Darren Staples/PA)

Brandishing the packets, he told staff: “I’m insanely proud. That’s fantastic.”

Mr Johnson said he recognised the brand and had wrongly thought it was German, such was its popularity.

He said: “British sausages are now the best in Europe.”

Mr Johnson holds up a string of sausages (Darren Staples/PA)

As he walked in, the former foreign secretary was careful to select a blue apron before accepting his sausage garland, saying it was “quite aromatic”.

He later accepted an invitation to use the sausage machine, trying his best to guide the meat into the skins, but his apron could not save him from a splattering of sausage meat on his smart blue suit.