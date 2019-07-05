The Duchess of Sussex is likely to have turned to her inner circle of faithful friends for son Archie’s godparents.

Stylist Jessica Mulroney and fashion designer Misha Nonoo have been tipped as having been chosen for the special role.

There was also speculation that Serena Williams would be asked but the tennis star has now appeared to rule herself out.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex will gather with just 25 friends and family for the ceremony in the private chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Godparents of royal babies are traditionally announced beforehand – often on the morning of the christening – but the American former actress and Harry will not be releasing the names.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

Two-month-old Archie is seventh in line to the throne and not an HRH.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie when he was two days old (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But when the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who was born eighth in line and is also not an HRH, was baptised in 2004, her five godparents were announced by Buckingham Palace.

Society photographer Lord Patrick Lichfield, who was a first cousin once-removed of the Queen, took the official photographs of Lady Louise, who was pictured with her parents, the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, her maternal grandparents and her godparents.

Lady Louise’s ceremony also took place in the private chapel of Windsor Castle.

While the tradition for royal babies used to be to select elderly or foreign relatives for the spiritual role, Harry and Meghan appear likely to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps and opt for mostly friends over family.

Royal infants usually have more than the standard three godparents.

Prince Louis has six, future king Prince George has seven and Princess Charlotte has five.

So who are likely to be Archie’s godparents?

– Jessica Mulroney

Meghan’s stylist and best friend is expected to play an important part in Archie’s life.

She supported Meghan in the difficult days leading up to the wedding amid the turmoil caused by the absence of her father, Thomas Markle.

Mrs Mulroney’s children – twin boys Brian and John and daughter Ivy – were pageboys and bridesmaid.

She is married to Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney.

– Benita Litt

The duchess’s close friend runs her own brand agency and helps others to start businesses.

Our co-founder Benita Litt enjoying a Saturday night out on the town with Cailin Nomad @hatchethall pic.twitter.com/KBixsFHPkP — Legend of Lido (@legendoflido) July 9, 2016

Meghan has spent Christmas with the Litt family in the past.

She is godmother to Mrs Litt’s daughters, Rylan and Remi, and also chose them to be her bridesmaids.

– Serena Williams

The tennis superstar is currently in London competing for glory at Wimbledon, and the duchess paid a visit on Thursday to watch her in action.

Serena Williams celebrating her win against Giulia Gatto-Monticone on day two of the Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

The sports star is said to have hosted Meghan’s lavish baby shower in the £57,400-a-night penthouse of the Mark Hotel in New York City earlier this year.

The pair have been friends since 2010 when they met at a Super Bowl party.

Meghan wrote of Williams on her former lifestyle website The Tig: “She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with.”

But after Williams won her second round singles match on Thursday she was asked if Meghan had asked her to be a godmother and if she was going to the christening and replied: “No, I’m working on Saturday.”

– Misha Nonoo

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo is credited with introducing Harry to his future wife via a blind date.

PSA: Female makers, creators and innovators, you WON’T want to miss the @otherfestival Oct 14. See you there! https://t.co/7tlfBXGLMe pic.twitter.com/nkQqTdgz69 — Misha Nonoo (@mishanonoo) October 6, 2017

She had a VIP seat at the royal wedding and used to be married to William and Harry’s friend Alexander Gilkes.

– Amal Clooney

Meghan could ask human rights lawyer Amal, who attended her luxury baby shower, to be godmother.



Amal’s husband Hollywood star George Clooney, who shares a May 6 birthday with Archie, has denied he will be a godfather, declaring: “No, I’m now a father of twins, I’ve got enough shit. Literally, literally shit.”

Amal and George Clooney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He claimed that Meghan was being “pursued and vilified” and compared her treatment to that of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes have holidayed with the Clooneys in Italy.

– Abigail Spencer

Meghan has been friends with the actress since they starred together in the US legal drama Suits.

Abigail Spencer (left) and Priyanka Chopra (second left) arriving at St George’s Chapel (Chris Jackson/PA)

She also used to contribute to Meghan’s lifestyle site.

– Markus Anderson

Markus Anderson is Meghan’s best male friend, and the pair used to holiday together with Ms Nonoo.

Markus Anderson (centre) and Izzy May at the royal wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr Anderson is director of members’ club Soho House where the couple’s blind date is said to have taken place in the summer of 2016.

“What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend??” Meghan once posted about Mr Anderson.

– Nicholas van Cutsem

It is not just Meghan’s friends who are expected to get a look-in.

The van Cutsems have been long-standing family pals of Harry, William and the Prince of Wales for many years.

Nicholas van Cutsem (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harry might pick Major Nicholas van Cutsem, whose daughter Florence was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding and is Harry’s goddaughter.

Maj van Cutsem is already a godfather to Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge greets Hugh van Cutsem (right) with his brother William (middle) following the funeral service for their father, Hugh van Cutsem, in Brentwood, Essex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harry could choose one of the other van Cutsem brothers – Edward, Hugh or William, who is one of Prince George’s godfathers.

– Tom Inskip

Tom “Skippy” Inskip has long been considered Harry’s wingman and was at his side during his partying days.

Tom Inskip at the royal wedding with his wife Lara (Ian West/PA)

They were childhood friends at Eton and Harry and Meghan attended his wedding to Lara Hughes-Young in Jamaica in 2017.

– Guy Pelly

Dubbed the royal court jester for his wild ways, Guy Pelly, whose family are wealthy Kent landowners, has settled down in recent years, marrying American hotel heiress Elizabeth “Lizzy” Wilson.

Lizzy Wilson and Guy Pelly with James Meade and Lady Laura Marsham at Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)

He was often cited as a bad influence on the royal brothers in their youth, but was asked to be one of Louis’s godparents.

– Thomas or Charlie van Straubenzee

Harry and William have also been friends with the van Straubenzees for many years, so it is likely Thomas or his brother Charlie might be asked to be godfather.

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after their wedding (Joe Giddens/PA)

Thomas van Straubenzee is already godfather to Princess Charlotte, and Harry was said to have been Charlie’s best man at his wedding to Daisy Jenks.

– Prince Seeiso of Lesotho

Prince Seeiso and Harry set up the charity Sentebale together to help impoverished Aids orphans in the southern African kingdom of Lesotho.

Harry with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Mutsu Potsane during the opening of the Sentebale Mamohato childrens centre in Thaba Bosiu, Lesotho (Chris Radburn/PA)

They have a strong bond and have been friends for 15 years after Seeiso invited Harry to spend a seminal two months in Lesotho during his gap year.

– Mark Dyer

Harry’s mentor has been a key father figure since childhood.

Prince Harry chats with aides Colleen Harris and Mark Dyer in Australia (Phil Noble/PA)

The former Welsh Guards officer, who was an equerry to the Prince of Wales, was tasked by Charles with keeping an eye on Harry in his youth.

They travelled together in Harry’s gap year and he helped arrange Harry’s stay in Lesotho.

His son Jasper – the duke’s godson – was one of Harry and Meghan’s pageboys.

– Jake Warren

Jake Warren is firm friends with Harry and is the son of the Queen’s bloodstock and racing adviser, John Warren.

Harry and Jake Warren at Royal Ascot (Steve Parsons/PA)

His daughter Zalie was the youngest bridesmaid at the royal wedding and is another of Harry’s godchildren.

– Princess Eugenie

Harry and Meghan may opt to include a royal in the line-up, perhaps choosing the duke’s cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Harry and William used to spend skiing holidays with the Yorks in the 1990s, and Eugenie is said to have introduced Harry to his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

Prince Harry and Prince William with their cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice at a photocall in Klosters, Switzerland (Martin Keene/PA)

Other potentials include Peter Phillips or Zara Tindall.

Cousins Zara and Harry watching the rugby at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)

The duke is godfather to Zara’s youngest daughter Lena.

– Links to Diana, Princess of Wales

Harry may want to recognise bonds with friends of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash when he was 12.

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Julia Samuel at Wimbledon (Neil Munns/PA)

He invited Diana’s former flatmate, Carolyn Bartholomew, and one of her best friends, Julia Samuel, who is also a godmother to George, to his wedding.

Or perhaps he might choose someone from Diana’s Spencer family – possibly her sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale or Lady Jane Fellowes, or more likely a cousin from the Spencer side, such as Louis, Viscount Althorp, Celia Woodhouse, Eleanor Fellowes or George McCorquodale.

– Tiggy Pettifer

Harry’s much-loved former nanny Tiggy Legge Bourke, now Tiggy Pettifer, has played a significant role in his life.

Harry with his former nanny Tiggy Pettifer at his passing out parade at Sandhurst (Tim Ockenden/PA)

She once described William and Harry as ”my babies”, and helped care for the princes following the death of their mother in 1997.

– Oprah Winfrey

The chat show queen was seated in the exclusive Quire seats for the royal wedding, and Harry is collaborating with Oprah on a new documentary series on mental health.

Oprah Winfrey at the royal wedding (Ian West/PA)

Winfrey said she was overcome with emotion during the ceremony, telling British Vogue: “It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love.”

She invited Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, to her home ahead of the wedding.