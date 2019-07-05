Police investigating the murder of a heavily pregnant woman stabbed to death in her bedroom will be returning to the scene exactly one week on.

Royal Mail worker Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was eight months’ pregnant when she was murdered at her home in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, London, in the early hours of Saturday.

Her baby son – who was named Riley by family members after he was delivered by paramedics – died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detectives investigating the double homicide of a pregnant woman and her baby in #Croydon will be returning to the scene and the surrounding area to speak with potential witnesses a week after the attack #ThorntonHeath https://t.co/jfd6H2cnU7 pic.twitter.com/TMzFBA5VIA — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 5, 2019

Police have revealed that the attack took place in Ms Fauvrelle’s bedroom while her whole family was at home.

The investigating officers will be in and around her home in Raymead Avenue and nearby London Road to speak with potential witnesses between 3am and 4am on Saturday morning – exactly one week after the incident.

They are also urging members of the public to look closely at CCTV footage of a man seen in Raymead Avenue both before and after the attack.

The force has previously released CCTV footage of a possible suspect seen walking towards the address before running away from the scene minutes later.

Following the death of baby boy Riley and his mother Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, we are re-appealing for any information regarding a man we wish to trace. Ten minutes after walking to Kelly's address, he can be seen running away from the scene. #ThorntonHeath pic.twitter.com/HDODCLLAlC — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 3, 2019

Officers said they urgently need to trace this man and are asking anyone who may know his identity – or may remember seeing somebody of similar appearance – to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said Ms Fauvrelle’s family was alerted to the “vicious” attack by her screams at around 3.30am.

Mr Norman, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although clearly quieter than usual at that time of night, Kelly’s address is close to the busy London Road and there will have been a good number of people in the area at the time of the attack.

“I am certain there will have been several crucial witnesses among them, and I need these witnesses to contact me.”

In the footage released by the Metropolitan Police, a man is seen walking towards Ms Fauvrelle’s address at 3.11am and running back just over 10 minutes later.

Mr Norman said that while there is not a clear image of the man’s face, he is certain that someone will recognise the man from his build, his walk, or his run.

“Equally, and perhaps less obviously, do you recall seeing anyone who could possibly be this man in Thornton Heath, Croydon or perhaps further afield last Friday night or early on Saturday morning?

“His identity may not been known to you, but could you have seen him walking, running, on a bus, in a shop, in a takeaway or maybe you drove him as a minicab passenger? Again, if you may have information that will help us establish where he was before and after the attack, I need to hear from you.

“Another key aim is to build a complete picture of Kelly’s life and the people with whom she was in contact. I want to hear from anyone who knew Kelly who has not yet spoken to police.”

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One, aged 37, was released with no further action, and a second, aged 29, has been released on bail until early August.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8721 4005 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.