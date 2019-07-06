1. Which car manufacturer announced it was to develop a range of electric cars to be built in the UK?

2. Flamboyant racing pundit John McCririck has died aged 79. What was his nickname?

3. What do police believe caused a fire on board a flight from New York to London, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Boston?

4. Which pop star has lodged plans to install two barbecues and a pizza oven large enough to cook three at a time on his sprawling estate in East Anglia?

Answers: 1. Jaguar Land Rover 2. Big Mac 3. An external phone charger 4. Ed Sheeran