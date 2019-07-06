One of the UK’s most senior female Asian police officers has accused the Metropolitan Police of discrimination.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Parm Sandhu has brought an employment tribunal claim against the force after she was cleared of breaching rules about honours nominations.

The National Black Police Association (NBPA), which is supporting her action, described the allegation as “ridiculous”.

Ms Sandhu, who was presented with the Public Sector Award at the Asian Women of Achievement Awards in part for her work in the aftermath of the July 7 London bombings, was alleged to have encouraged colleagues to support her nomination for a Queen’s Police Medal (QPM).

National Police Chiefs’ Council guidelines state “any person can nominate any other person for an honour” but people are not supposed to nominate themselves.

Ms Sandhu was placed on restricted duties but the investigation concluded last month that there was no case to answer.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards began an investigation into the conduct of three officers following an allegation they breached guidelines relating to the UK honours nomination process.

“The investigation concluded in June 2019 and found there was no case to answer for gross misconduct or misconduct in relation to any of the officers.”

Ms Sandhu is now alleging that she was denied promotion and work opportunities on the basis of her race and gender.

Scotland Yard said that as a claim had been made it would be “inappropriate” to comment further.

But the NBPA, which supports which supports black and minority ethnic officers, backed her case.

In a tweet, it added: “We are disappointed the Met dragged this out when there was always going to be no case to answer.

“We agree with her this has been detrimental to her career.”

Ms Sandhu has not commented publicly on her discrimination claim but did retweet a BBC article about the case on Saturday.