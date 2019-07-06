Exhausted parents Sir Mo Farah and his wife Tania said they are relishing “some time away from the kids” as they joined a host of British sporting greats in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

When asked what he is most looking forward to about his day on Centre Court, Olympic champion Sir Mo joked: “We are both just excited to be away from the kids – it’s just nice to have a little break, just the two of us.”

Lady Tania added: “We had to escape from the kids. They’re watching it on the telly – they asked if they could come but we said ‘not today’.”

Sir Mo has three children and a step-daughter, Rihanna, with Lady Tania.

He said: “It’s just incredible to have the chance to sit and watch it and enjoy a cup of tea.”

Gareth Southgate, at Wimbledon with wife Alison, said young tennis ace Cori Gauff needs no advice from him (Philip Toscano/PA)

Also in the Royal Box on Saturday are England manager Gareth Southgate and six-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

Southgate was heralded for his success with a young and relatively inexperienced England squad at the World Cup last summer.

When asked if he had any advice for 15-year-old tennis sensation Cori Gauff, he joked: “I think she’s moving in the right direction without any advice from me.”

Sir Chris told PA he has not had a chance to keep up with this year’s tournament so far.

Sir Chris Hoy is at Wimbledon with his wife Sarra (Philip Toscano/PA)

“I haven’t seen much of it at all this week because I’ve been working flat out,” he said.

“I’m just looking forward to enjoying another fine day at Wimbledon.”

Lord Coe, boxer David Haye, four-time Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie, former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, rugby player Maro Itoje and footballer Eric Dier have also taken their seats at Wimbledon.

They will watch Briton Harriet Dart’s clash with Australian number one seed Ashleigh Barty, before Rafael Nadal goes up against Frenchman Jo-Wilfred Tsonga.

Lord and Lady Coe are among the other famous faces in the Royal Box (Philip Toscano/PA)

Later, Roger Federer will take on Lucas Pouille.

The day got off to a sunny start, but the Met Office has warned rain could affect play for the first time this championships on Saturday afternoon.