Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has raised 19.1 million US dollars (£15.26 million) in the second quarter, her campaign says.

The impressive haul cements her status in the top tier of Democratic presidential candidates and a leading voice of the party’s liberal base.

I am humbled by the depth of grassroots commitment to our campaign. This is how we make our government and democracy work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected. Thank you, and let’s keep at it. https://t.co/l6SGHeH2pe — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 8, 2019

The Massachusetts senator’s fundraising leaves her behind only South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former vice president Joe Biden.

Ms Warren outperformed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, her closest rival who is also vying for liberal voters and is the only other candidate to join Ms Warren in shunning high-dollar fundraisers.

The winner of the crowded race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination is expected to duel for the keys to the White House with Donald Trump in November 2020.

“To sum it up: We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign,” said Roger Lau, Ms Warren’s campaign manager, said in a glancing reference to Mr Sanders.

“That’s big.”

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro (David J. Phillip/AP)

Ms Warren more than tripled the six million US dollars she raised in the first three months of 2019 , when she silenced some sceptics of her long-term fundraising viability following her decision to rely on grassroots rather than high-dollar donations.

The campaign’s 19.1 million dollars came from more than 384,000 contributors giving more than 683,000 donations.

That’s less than the nearly one million individual donations Mr Sanders’ campaign reported, but comparable with the 725,000 online donations that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign reported during the second quarter.

More than 80% of Ms Warren’s second-quarter donors were first-time contributors.

Ms Warren’s extensive organising apparatus, particularly in early voting primary states, remains both a formidable asset, and a significant cost, as the campaign prepares to report 19.7 million US dollars in cash on hand.

Her operation counts more than 300 paid staff members, 60% of whom are in the four early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, according to the campaign.

While a staffing footprint of that size is likely to spark questions about Ms Warren’s high spending rate among some of her presidential rivals, her team has already underlined its confidence that the campaign will have enough resources for the long term.

“Overall, the Warren operation has a six-figure number of people who own a piece of the campaign and an eight-figure amount of money to go execute the plan. So, game on,” Ms Warren’s adviser Joe Rospars tweeted after her first quarter fundraising tally emerged.

President Donald Trump will duel with the winner of the Democratic primaries for the keys to the White House (Susan Walsh/AP)

Beyond Mr Sanders, Warren’s success also could pose a threat to California Senator Kamala Harris, whose 12 million US dollars second quarter fundraising got a major boost in the final days of last month from her performance in the first Democratic debate.

Both Ms Warren and Ms Harris hold a natural appeal to Democratic voters seeking to select a female nominee to go up against Mr Trump, and Ms Warren is making headway with black women even as Ms Harris seeks a foothold as the primary’s lone black female candidate.

As Ms Warren rises in the fundraising chase, she has also gained strength in some Democratic primary polls conducted since the first round of debates.

While Mr Biden appears to remain the front-runner, his margin over the pack of candidates that includes Ms Warren, Mr Sanders and Ms Harris has narrowed.

A national poll released last week by Quinnipiac University also found Ms Warren increasing her standing among voters as the candidate with superior policy proposals.

Ms Warren’s energetic output of policy proposals has helped her push past a rocky start in the primary.

That fast pace is not likely to change as the Democratic campaign nears an expected winnowing from about two dozen candidates.

Ms Warren was already a guaranteed presence in this autumn’s Democratic primary debates, which require at least 130,000 donors as well as minimum polling performance, according to rules set by the Democratic National Committee.

She will likely be joined on that stage in the autumn by a rival whose showing she praised after last month’s first debate: former housing secretary Julian Castro, who reported on Monday that he had met the higher donor threshold needed to qualify.