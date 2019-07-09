A diplomatic row between the UK and US has deepened, while Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone reportedly says he would lay his life on the line for Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson promises to fix the NHS pension cap chaos.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'I will fix NHS pension cap chaos, says Johnson'

The Sun says Amy Hart has left Love Island amid fears for her wellbeing.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Amy Hart quit Love Island yesterday – as her dad revealed he could no longer bear to watch her suffer'

The Daily Star reports that Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has said “I’d die to save Putin”.

And the Daily Mirror front page says shoppers are being “ripped off” as one in five meat products are not what they claim to be on the packet.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports that the Government’s dithering is sending the cost of dementia care soaring.

The Guardian reports that Donald Trump has turned on Theresa May in a row over diplomatic memos.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 9 July 2019: Trump turns on May as row over memos sours US ties

The i has something similar, reporting that Mr Trump has lashed out at Mrs May.

Tuesday's front page: President Trump hits out at Theresa May: What a mess you made

And the Financial Times reports that Deutsche Bank shares have fallen by 5% as it prepares to cut 18,000 jobs.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Tuesday 9 July

Elsewhere, the The Independent features a picture of British tennis player Johanna Konta, who beat Petra Kvitova to advance to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Its lead story says unions are backing another Brexit vote and questions if Jeremy Corbyn will do the same.

The Times features a striking picture of a very happy-looking cockatoo and a lead story saying Mr Trump will no longer deal with the UK’s ambassador to the US.

I won't deal with British ambassador, says Trump

And the Daily Mail‘s front page lead reveals what it says is the shattering cost of “cruel and unfair” bills families face for dementia care.