A fish and chip restaurant has closed its doors after deciding “there’s not plenty more fish in the sea”.

The Fish And The Chip, in St Nicholas Place, Leicester, displayed a poster in the window saying it was “not comfortable” with the impact the business was having on the environment.

The owners said an “eye-opening” fishing trip had shown them the impact pollution was having on the oceans and fish stocks.

The poster in the window of The Fish And The Chip (Joe Wills/PA)

They have now said they are committed to making gluten-free and plant-based food.

The poster told customers: “Our fishing trip was great but turned out to be a bit of an eye-opener.

“We saw the impact pollution is having on the oceans and fish stocks and we are not comfortable running a restaurant that has an impact on our environment.

“As a result we have decided to close the restaurant.”

The owners want on to say that they intended to take their business in a different direction and would be offering a new range when it re-opens.

The notice concluded: “But don’t worry. We are still committed to creating gluten-free, plant-based food and are really excited to share our new range very soon.

“Until then, thank you to all our loyal customers that have supported us with the restaurant.”