Police have released a CCTV still of a man suspected of breaking into a woman’s flat and sexually assaulting her.

The victim woke up at her home in Manchester Road in the Isle of Dogs, east London, at around 6am on Sunday May 12 to find the man attacking her.

She managed to run out of the room and the intruder fled out of the front door of the flat.

Appeal after man breaks into woman's home and sexually assaults her. Detectives have today released an image of a man wanted for questioning https://t.co/uSU4ECgHeJ pic.twitter.com/mONiOMKMpf — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 9, 2019

Police believe the same man was seen in another flat in the same block minutes before the attack, when a couple woke to find him standing in their bedroom.

He ran off before they could confront him.

The suspect is a white man in his 20s who was wearing black clothes and a wearing a black coat with a white collar and white trainers.

Detective Constable Daniel Cooke said: “This was a terrifying assault for a young woman who woke up to find someone in her own bedroom, a place she should have been safe.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who might recognise the man in this image, particularly from the clothing he can be seen wearing.

“Inquiries into both break-ins continue.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can be reported to us by calling 101 with reference 1575/12May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”