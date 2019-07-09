The case of Labour left-winger Chris Williamson will be referred to a new anti-Semitism panel after he claimed the party was “too apologetic” on the issue.

The Derby North MP – a strong supporter of Jeremy Corbyn – was originally suspended in February after he told a Momentum meeting the party was being “demonised”.

Last month, a panel of the party’s national executive committee ruled the suspension should be lifted after issuing a formal warning, prompting a furious outcry from MPs and Jewish groups.

Chris Williamson said Labour was being ‘demonised’ over anti-Semitism (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The suspension was reimposed two days later after one member of the panel, MP Keith Vaz, said he had been drafted in at the last minute and he believed the decision should be reconsidered.

It is understood the party’s disputes committee, meeting in London on Tuesday, has decided he should be referred to a new panel.

The decision comes as the party is braced for a major BBC Panorama investigation into anti-Semitism in its ranks.

A number of former employees are reported to have torn up non-disclosure agreements to speak to the programme, which is set to be broadcast on Wednesday.