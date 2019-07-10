The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex took to opposite sides of the polo field and went head-to-head in a match watched by their families.

Two-month-old Archie joined his cousin Prince Louis at the event, which was raising money for charities supported by the dukes.

The newest member of the royal family was cradled by the Duchess of Sussex as she watched her husband in the Berkshire sunshine.

The Duchess of Sussex cradles Archie at the charity polo match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kate could also be seen playing with Louis nearby on the sidelines.

There was no sign of the reported rift between the couples as Harry and William smiled while they posed together for photographs after the match.

William got the better of his brother on the field, with his team recording a narrow 7-6 victory.

It was all smiles from the dukes after the charity match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A small crowd gathered under a gazebo to watch the brothers duke it out on the field before William held the large silver trophy triumphantly during the presentation.

Fundraising from the event will support charities including the Invictus Games Foundation, which was set up by Harry to help injured military personnel, and The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The teams were taking part in the charity polo day at the Billingbear Polo Club, competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy, which is named after the former owner of Leicester City who died in a helicopter crash in October.