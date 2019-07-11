A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards in south-east London on May 5.

Mr Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, was attacked in Southwark and died in hospital.

His alleged killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder at Lewisham Police Station on Wednesday.

Mr Urugbezi-Edwards had been chased from Newington Gardens, otherwise known as Gaol Park, into Tiverton Street, police said.

Forensic investigators at the scene in south-east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Officers attended the scene at about 9.30pm and the victim died less than 90 minutes later.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the left thigh.

The killing was the 29th fatal stabbing in the capital this year.

The 17-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Anyone with further information is urged to call the police incident room on 0208 721 4622 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.