Fallout from the resignation of Sir Kim continues, while Royal mums and babies are pictured on several front pages.

The Daily Mirror front page reports that Boris Johnson fought to save his partner’s £80k job at Tory HQ when she faced being sacked. Carrie Symonds was asked to step down from her communications role in the Conservative Party – or warned she could be fired,” the paper says.

The Independent says Mr Johnson is facing a backlash from within the Conservative Party after Sir Kim resigned as US ambassador.

The Guardian reports that top Tories have said Mr Johnson has thrown Sir Kim “under a bus”. It adds that the shock move “prompted the senior civil servant at the Foreign Office to call an all-staff meeting to reassure shaken diplomats”.

GUARDIAN: Johnson has thrown Darroch under the bus say top Tories #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/RBSxXaQebI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 10, 2019

The i says the resignation of Sir Kim sent shockwaves through the Government and unleashed “fury in the civil service”.

And the Financial Times reports that Mr Johnson’s lack of support for Sir Kim made the US ambassador’s job “impossible”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 11 July https://t.co/oNZkCc9ZKX pic.twitter.com/QklyX2DPNR — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 10, 2019

The Times has a front page picture of the Duchess of Sussex carrying baby Archie, and leads on a story saying Theresa May has been told she must have no say in who the next US ambassador will be.

The Times 11/7/2019Meghan, Duchess of Sussex carries baby Archie as she watches Prince's William and Harry, take part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, 10/07/2019. Photo : Max Mumby #thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/NV2eZmL3To — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the Daily Express claims a victory by saying “Amber Rudd backs our campaign to speed up benefits for terminally ill.”

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – @AmberRuddHR backs Express campaign to speed up benefits for terminally ill – Royals at play as #KateMiddleton and #MeghanMarkle take the children to the polo#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/qTQUZXGvbl — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 10, 2019

And the Daily Mail leads with a study suggesting that consuming fruit juice and fizzy drinks can raise a person’s risk of cancer. It also has pictures of Meghan, Kate and their babies.

The Daily Telegraph leads on a now familiar story, saying allies of Mr Johnson insist he must be free to choose the new ambassador to the US should he become prime minister after Sir Kim’s resignation.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Boris must choose our new man in Washington’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/AwTaLtGv2Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 10, 2019

And the Daily Star‘s front page leads with a story about pop star Robbie Williams, who supposedly was driven to the brink of suicide by an “evil ghost”.