Police in Glasgow were called to the city’s mosque following the discovery of an elderly man’s body.

The death of the 80-year-old is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to the Central Mosque south of the River Clyde at around 3.40am on Thursday.

Glasgow Central Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of an 80-year-old man’s body being found within the Central Mosque.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

“The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.”

Glasgow Central Mosque identified the man as a congregation member.

A statement on Facebook said: “In the early hours of this morning, an elderly member of our congregation, Mohammed Yusuf, was found in the Mosque, having passed away.

“May Allah (swt) grant him a high place in Jannat Al Firdous (heaven) and the family sabr (patience) during this extremely difficult time.”

The mosque thanked the emergency services for their handling of the incident and asked that Mr Yusuf’s family be given time and space to come to terms with their loss.