Noel Gallagher has said Scotland “is like a third world country” amid a spat with singer Lewis Capaldi.

The former Oasis star, whose wife Sara MacDonald is from Edinburgh, made the comments in an interview with Variety magazine.

He compared Capaldi to Star Wars character Chewbacca and told him to “enjoy his 15 minutes” of fame.

A war of words broke out between the pair after Gallagher said he did not know who Capaldi was in an interview on Radio X.

Capaldi responded to the interview by playing the clip before appearing on stage at Glastonbury.

“F****** Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes,” Gallagher told Variety.

“The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.

“It’s the greatest day of his f****** life so far. He’s just thinking ‘wow’.

“Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that but f****** hell. It is like a third world country but for f***’s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely.”

Capaldi responded on Twitter by editing his face on to an image of Chewbacca and changing his name on the site to Chewis Capaldi.