Two men have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old, who was gunned down in Wembley, north-west London.

Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park, were charged with Sunday night’s murder of Kwasi Mensah-Ababio, whose body was found in parkland in Monks Park.

Police were called to the scene at around 7.05pm to find the man with head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio who found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Monks Park (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Mensah-Ababio’s death was the capital’s third fatal shooting of the weekend.

Jalloh and Gracia will appear in Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday.