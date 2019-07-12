A woman received a shock after discovering a stray snake in her kitchen drawer. ​

The woman, who has not been named and lives in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, discovered the corn snake on Saturday before seeking help from a neighbour, who alerted police. ​

The animal was confined in a box before Rachel Edwards, an RSPCA officer, arrived the next day to rescue it.​

Ms Edwards said: “The poor lady must have had quite a shock when she opened the drawer to find a corn snake inside. ​

“Luckily, corn snakes are harmless and, with a little help from a neighbour, they were able to pop him into a box and wait for help.”​

The RSPCA suspects the reptile is an escaped pet because it is in good condition, and they are trying to reunite it with its owners. ​

Although they pose no threat to humans, the animals can grow up to five feet and 11 inches long, and are often mistaken for the venomous copperhead snake.​

The RSPCA said the corn snake is a talented escape artist so owners should make sure their cages are secure.​

Anyone with information that could help reunite the snake with its owners should contact the RSPCA.