The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have taken their seats at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for the women’s singles final.

They were joined in the Royal Box by Kate’s sister Pippa Matthews.

Prime Minister Theresa May also watched the action, joined by her husband Philip.

Serena Williams is hoping to equal the world record of 24 grand slam titles won by a female player, which was set by Australian Margaret Court and has stood since the 1970s.

Williams is taking on Simona Halep.

Earlier, Kate met players and dignitaries in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The duchess wore a green short-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold buttons.

Kate waved to a cheering crowd calling out her name as she entered the Centre Court building.

Kate met (left to right) junior players Kamilla Bartone from Latvia, Oksana Selekhmeteva from Russia, Polina Kudermetova from Russia and Giulia Morlet from France.

The duchess also chatted to Marion Regan from Hugh Lowe Farm, supplier of Wimbledon strawberries.