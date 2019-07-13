Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said there were “many, many, inaccuracies” in the BBC Panorama documentary about anti-Semitism in the party.

Mr Corbyn said the programme adopted a “pre-determined position” before it was aired earlier this week.

Speaking during a visit to the Durham Miners’ Gala, Mr Corbyn said: “I watched the programme and I felt there were many, many inaccuracies in the programme.

“The programme adopted a pre-determined position on its own website before it was broadcast.

“We’ve made very clear what our processes are.

“Our party members do have the right to be heard if they’re accused of anything and our party staff have a right to be supported and they are supported.”

Mr Corbyn was asked whether he will publish Labour’s response to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) inquiry into allegations of anti-Semitism within the party but said the investigation had not happened yet.

The Labour leader said he will fully cooperate with the EHRC.

“Anti-Semitism is a poison, it is vile, it is wrong,” he said. “It is a poison in our society and any other society.”

He added: “It is not acceptable in any form.”

Mr Corbyn said anyone in the party who commits any act of anti-Semitism faces withdrawal of membership or expulsion and “that we have done”.

He said: “We investigate every case that comes up.

“It’s less than 0.1% of our membership that have ever been involved in any accusation, never mind any resolution of the issue.”

He said: “”We are processing them in a timely manner and I believe that anyone looking at our process will say actually this is a robust process and maybe we’ll invite other political parties to adopt the same diligence that we have adopted.”

Mr Corbyn was also asked whether he had turned his back on Labour-voting Brexit supporters in the north east of England.

He said he understood why people voted to leave but said a no-deal Brexit would threaten jobs in the region.

Mr Corbyn said his priority was to stop a no-deal Brexit, saying it was Boris Johnson’s agenda to sign a trade deal with the United States which would open up the NHS to American companies.