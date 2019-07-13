Temperatures soared above 20C as around 50,000 music fans enjoyed the second day of Scotland’s biggest music festival.

Catfish and the Bottlemen are headlining on Saturday night at TRNSMT on Glasgow Green.

Bastille took to the main stage beforehand playing songs from their new album Doom Days and Happier, their collaboration with Marshmello.

Bastille drummer Chris Wood and guitarist Will Farquarson ahead of their Saturday set (Douglas Barrie/PA)

In an interview with PA, drummer Chris Wood said: “We’ve been coming here for years now and we’ve never had a bad gig here.

“Everyone’s just showed us so much love and it’s just like the vibe here is just amazing.”

The mercury hit 21C (69.8F) on Saturday with Sunday forecast to have a high of 23C (73.4F).

Richard Ashcroft also performed on the main stage with emphatic renditions of A Song For The Lovers and Music Is Power.

He then shifted into slower crowd-pleasers from The Verve including The Drugs Don’t Work and Bittersweet Symphony.

We certainly don’t feel like crying 🙌💙 that was special @thisissigrid! pic.twitter.com/YbkKPZCy18 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 13, 2019

TRNSMT kicked off on Friday with performances from acts including Mabel, Years And Years, Gerry Cinnamon and headliner Stormzy.

There was uncertainty over the rapper’s appearance after his flight was delayed for two hours, but he arrived in time to perform after being given a police escort through the city.

During his set he covered Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, who is due to appear at the festival on Sunday before George Ezra brings the festival to a close.

Stormzy at TRNSMT on Friday night (Lesley Martin/PA)

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up but were replaced by Capaldi and Emeli Sande after pulling out in the weeks before the festival.

Organisers said 179 people visited medical staff on Saturday with minor ailments and the sun was a factor, with sun cream and hayfever featuring as reasons for visits.

Friday’s figure stood at around 130 people seeking medical help, again for minor ailments.

Police said four people had been arrested for minor offences during the festival’s second day, following 13 arrests on Friday.

Music fans at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was dragged behind a toilet block and sexually assaulted on Friday night.

They are keen to speak to three men who shouted at the two attackers before fleeing.