Liam Gallagher praised Scotland as a “beautiful country” days after brother Noel compared it to the “third world”.

Noel intensified his row with Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi by insulting his home and comparing him to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

The guitarist, whose wife Sara MacDonald is from Edinburgh, had earlier claimed to not know who chart-topping Capaldi was as he decried the state of modern music.

Now Liam, who has been involved in a bitter feud with his brother since Oasis’ acrimonious split in 2009, has declared his love for Scotland.

He posted a video thanking fans for buying tickets to his upcoming tour before bagpipes started playing in the background.

Liam said: “By the way Scotland’s a beautiful country, the people are magnificent, get yourself up there.”

Liam Gallagher has heaped praise on Scotland, days after estranged brother Noel insulted the country (Aaron Chown/PA)

Throughout the tweeted clip, Liam was eating soup with a fork, a reference to a memorable put-down from Noel.

He once described his younger brother as a “man with a fork in a world of soup”.

Liam, 46, added the hashtag #happymanwithaforkinaworldofsoup. In the same Variety magazine interview in which Noel, 52, insulted Scotland, he also took aim at his estranged brother.

Asked if he wanted to watch Liam’s documentary, As It Was, he replied: “I couldn’t think of a reason that would make me want to watch it, considering that every time I see that c***’s face, I want to f***ing take out a McDonald’s with a machine gun.

“So I don’t think I’ll be going to the local cinema to watch him rewrite f***ing history (about) what a great guy he is, what a wonderful family man. I’ve got better things to do with my time.”