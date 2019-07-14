Political opportunism and Labour’s tribulations fill the front pages.

Labour’s traditional northern heartlands could be plundered by the Brexit Party after Jeremy Corbyn committed to a second Brexit referendum, its leader Nigel Farage has told the Sunday Express.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been dragged into the row over press freedom after it emerged the Cabinet Office called in the Met regarding the investigation over leaked diplomatic cables, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

And the Sunday Times says the chairman of the Brexit Party is the partner of Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who published the leaked documents.

The Mail on Sunday says US President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal to get back at predecessor Barack Obama.

Labour will be sued by ex-staff who criticised the party’s handling of alleged anti-Semitism, the Observer reports.

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard’s father has defended him to the Daily Star.

The Independent reports on a study by the UK Trade and Policy Observatory showing the cost of compensating businesses for a no-deal Brexit will cost up to £22 billion per year.

The Sunday Mirror leads with an interview with the widow of Lee Pomeroy, who says she couldn’t afford to join him on his fatal train trip.

Boris Johnson’s staff are trying to keep the Tory leadership hopeful’s partner Carrie Symonds out of Downing St, Sunday People claims.