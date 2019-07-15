George Ezra brought the third TRNSMT festival to a close, telling the crowd he will “forever think of Glasgow when he thinks of sunshine”.

The Shotgun singer headlined a sold-out Sunday which also brought Scottish talent Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande to the main stage.

Around 50,000 people have attended each day, with many staying to hear Ezra play other hits including Barcelona and Paradise on the final night before the festival finished with a fireworks display.

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up for Sunday, but were replaced by Scottish pair Capaldi and Sande after pulling out in the weeks before.

Capaldi said getting the call to replace the band was “honestly a f****** dream come true” and called it the “best f****** gig of my life”.

Lewis Capaldi (Lesley Martin/PA)

He came out on stage to GBX hit Bits N Pieces while wearing a Chewbacca mask in reference to comments made by Noel Gallagher in the pair’s ongoing spat.

Speaking before his set, Capaldi said: “It’s good to be here, I was born here and I lived here for a bit, and then I moved to Bathgate.

“It’s exciting and I’m very nervous but it should be alright.

“It should be a funny show… It should be a fun show, not a funny show, I don’t want people laughing at me during my set but I think it’s going to be good.

“I’m going to try my best. If it isn’t good, what can you do?”

Sande, who was raised in Aberdeenshire, was only set to play one festival this summer before receiving the call to come to TRNSMT.

It gave fans a taste of her new album which is out in September, as well as a chance to hear classics such as Heaven and Next To Me.

Emeli Sande (Lesley Martin/PA)

She told PA: “We literally got here from Switzerland this morning but so excited to be back home, to be back in Glasgow and just looking forward to getting out there.

“Everyone just looks so colourful and put in a really great effort. Every time I perform here I feel such a warm welcome.”

Other bands performing during the course of Sunday included The Kooks, The Wombats and Tom Grennan.

Speaking to PA, Grennan said: “It’s my third time here at TRNSMT, and every time it’s just got better and better.

“The sun has been out today, the crowd were with me. It’s been good.

“It’s just got bigger and bigger. It’s amazing.”

Tom Grennan (Lesley Martin/PA)

Other acts to play the weekend included Stormzy and Gerry Cinnamon on Friday with Bastille and Catfish and the Bottlemen playing on Saturday.

Police Scotland said 12 people had been arrested over minor offences on Sunday, with eight arrests on Saturday and 13 on Friday.

Around 130 people sought medical attention on the last day, with many reporting tiredness and hayfever.

The figure was roughly the same as Friday with 179 minor casualties reported on Saturday – mostly due to the sun as the temperatures remained around 20C all weekend.

G4S, which covers festival security, emailed organisers to thank local residents and businesses for their help providing cups of tea, water, and even access to their toilets.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said planning for the 2020 festival was “well under way”, adding: “We can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next summer for another phenomenal weekend of music.”