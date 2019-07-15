The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will begin a three-day visit to Devon and Cornwall on Monday.

Their tour will begin in Mevagissey where they will learn about the village’s resurgence following recent flooding.

They will arrive in the harbour to meet local community groups and businesses.

These will include local fishermen, members of the coastguard and RNLI, along with food and drink merchants.

Charles will meet a group undertaking a beach litter pick-up in the historic harbour.

The prince, who is known as the Duke of Cornwall in the region, will then travel to Boscastle.

He will attend a celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of Cornwall Area of Outstanding National Beauty (AONB).

Almost a third of the county is designated as an AONB, covering an area of almost 600 miles.

On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla will visit Callington, Tavistock and Lostwithiel.

The final day of their tour includes engagements in Collumpton and at Exmoor National Park.