The Prince of Wales was cheered by villagers as he enjoyed a glass of rum at the start of his three-day tour of Devon and Cornwall with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles was handed the single shot of Captain Morgan rum by bar maid Nicole Barkham from The Fountain Inn in Megavissey.

He drank it to the delight of crowds who had lined the streets of the historic fishing village along with school children waving flags.

Mevagissey is a traditional fishing village and the second fastest growing port in Cornwall. pic.twitter.com/SqCLsVkpMG — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 15, 2019

Miss Barkham said: “I was talking to him by the quay and I said ‘Come to the Fountain for a drink’.

“He said ‘I like a bit of rum’ so I thought I would do him one.

“I handed it to him across the crowds and told him ‘I’ve done your rum for you’.

“He replied ‘Thank you very much’ and asked me what rum it was.

“I was really surprised when he necked it.

“Everyone around was cheering him on.”

The Duke of Cornwall meets local merchants displaying their fish during a visit to Mevagissey (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles and Camilla were greeted by the harbour master and local fishermen as they entered the harbour.

A sea-shanty group performed songs including What Shall We Do With the Drunken Sailor as the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in the region, met members of the local coastguard and RNLI.

They spoke to members of Mevagissey Feast Week, the local museum and those involved with the Christmas Lights in the village.

Charles told sea-shanty group Stuns’ls their performance was “very impressive” before jokingly asking if they had gargled pilchards to keep in fine voice.

“We said we gargle but not pilchards – we have rum instead,” Graham Zimber, 69, said.

“Prince Charles said we were wonderfully amplified and that he liked the Cornish harmonies.”

His brother Bert Zimber, 64, said the group were “proud” to perform for the royal couple.

Charles and Camilla then posed for a picture with members of Mevagissey Rowing Club.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall pose with young members of the local Rowing Club (Chris Jackson/PA)

Club secretary Martin Walton said: “It’s just a great community all-round here.

“We have help everywhere and anywhere we ask.”

The couple were then shown how to mend nets by Rod Ingram, 73, a local fisherman.

Mr Ingram said the visit recognised Megavissey’s success as a fishing village, particularly with younger people joining the trade.

“Prince Charles was asking me how you mend nets and I was explaining the knots we use,” he said.

“He was very hands on.

“Camilla asked me what fish I caught – I said bass and mackerel and she told me that she liked those.”

As they made their way through the packed village streets, Camilla was handed a posy of pink geraniums by Ella Densham, four.

She pointed to the princess crown on the little girl’s head and said: “Your crown is wonderful.”

The Duke of Cornwall pets a dog (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles patted the head of Anna, a 16-year-old papillon dog who had been taken out to meet the royal couple in her pet carrier by owner Sandra Lygo.

He then spoke to members of Three Bay Wildlife who were taking part in a litter pick in the harbour.

Before leaving, Charles and Camilla spoke to the parents of Sapper Elijah Bond, who died from injuries sustained in Afghanistan in 2011.

“Their compassion and empathy was very sincere,” Sapper Bond’s father Mark Bond said.

The Prince of Wales walking near Boscastle National Trust Visitor Centre (Ben Birchall/PA)

The prince then travelled to Boscastle to mark the 60th anniversary of Cornwall Area of Outstanding National Beauty.

His wife attended a Big Lunch celebration at the Eden Project, where she was handed a birthday card for her 72nd birthday on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla will visit Callington, Tavistock and Lostwithiel.

The final day of their tour includes engagements in Collumpton and at Exmoor National Park.