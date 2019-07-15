Theresa May has met the victorious England cricket team and been presented with the World Cup trophy.

Captain Eoin Morgan led his players along Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister after cheers erupted on Whitehall as the squad arrived by bus for the meeting.

Mrs May greeted the history-making team outside Number 10, and was shown the trophy, won for the first time by the men’s team, by captain Morgan.

Mrs May held the large trophy which was won at the expense of New Zealand in a dramatic final, and shared laughs with the triumphant cricketers.

The Prime Minster, a self-professed cricket fan who attended the final at Lord’s, shook hands with the squad, including star bowler Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Mrs May then posed for photos with the team, wearing their official England shirts, and held aloft the World Cup trophy with the help of captain Morgan.

Adil Rashid at one point helped prop up the trophy, and urged the pair to lift it higher, before the team retired to Number 10.

The spinner had assured teammates that God was on their side, according to Morgan.

The captain said previously: “We had Allah with us as well. I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us.

“I said we had the rub of the green.

“It actually epitomises our team.

“It has quite diverse backgrounds and cultures… to actually find humour in the situation that we were in at the time was pretty cool.”

The players became world champions after a close-run super over to decide the final.

Jonny Bairstow previously described the nature of the result as timeless.

He said: “It was ridiculous, genuinely ridiculous. Wow.

“There’s never going to be a game like that ever in history ever again.”

Test captain Joe Root added: “What a day yesterday was. Probably the best game of all time.”

Mrs May has made no secret of her love of cricket in the past, and was praised by her childhood hero Geoffrey Boycott during a visit to India last year.

She was brought up listening to Test cricket on the radio with her father, and has previously said: “I have been a Geoff Boycott fan all my life.

“It was just that he kind of solidly got on with what he was doing.”

The 2005 Ashes-winning England team became infamous for their own reception at Number 10, in well-publicised scenes not replicated by the victorious World Cup squad.

Andrew Flintoff hit the headlines with team-mates including Steve Harmison for their indulgence the day after their historic victory.

Michael Vaughan’s squad looked the worse for wear when they arrived at Downing Street. Several wore sunglasses to protect tired eyes as they met Tony Blair, his wife Cherie and children Euan and Nicky.

Batting hero Kevin Pietersen admitted it was all a blur, saying: “I don’t remember much of it, to be honest. I don’t even remember shaking the Prime Minister’s hand.”