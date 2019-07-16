A partial lunar eclipse is set to be visible across parts of the UK on Tuesday, if clear weather and conditions hold up.

The event is particularly special for stargazers, as the date coincides with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching on its moon mission.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, sun, and moon are almost exactly in line and the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun.

On 16 July, the #Moon will pass part way into the Earth's shadow! This #partiallunareclipse will be visible from the UK from 9pm until midnight. We'll be livestreaming the event from the Royal Observatory. Tune in on Facebook or on our website: https://t.co/hopoHxuXwl pic.twitter.com/GfOFSeaahz — Royal Museums Greenwich (@RMGreenwich) July 15, 2019

The moon is full, moves into the shadow of the Earth and dims dramatically but usually remains visible, lit by sunlight that passes through the Earth’s atmosphere.

The eclipse can be seen in the UK from moon rise, which starts at approximately 9.07pm BST, until around 1.17am.

According to the Royal Astronomical Society, mid-eclipse is expected to take place at 10.30pm, when about 60% of the visible surface of the moon will be covered by the umbra – which can sometimes appear red in colour to people observing from the ground due to a more powerful atmospheric scattering of blue light hitting the surface.

“You’re looking for anywhere that has a low unobstructed horizon, no tall buildings and trees in the way,” said Dr Morgan Hollis from the Royal Astronomical Society.

“Unlike a solar eclipse it’s entirely safe to watch a lunar eclipse with the naked eye, so this one is fine, you don’t need any special equipment and it should be fairly warm as well, given temperatures recently, it should be good if the weather is clear and the conditions are clear.”

The event will also take place over much of Asia, Africa, eastern parts of South America, and the western parts of Australia.