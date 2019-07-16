Surfers and sunbathers have been enjoying balmy conditions on the UK’s coasts but the dry weather is expected to make way for thundery showers by the weekend.

Tuesday’s high of 27C (80.6F) in London is likely to be the peak temperature for the week, the Met Office said.

Sunseekers were treated to a high of 22C (71.6F) on beaches in Newquay, Cornwall, where surfers and paddleboarders were pictured taking to the water in bright sunshine.

Aside from the chance of showers across northern and western parts on Wednesday, conditions are expected to remain pleasant, with highs of 26C (78.8F) forecast for south east England, 21C (69.8F) in Aberdeen and Cardiff and 18C (64.4F) in Belfast.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said the weekend’s weather will be “hit and miss” due to a band of rain moving in from the south west.

He said: “That will still be clearing eastwards through Saturday morning, particularly along the east coast. In its wake there will be periods of brightness but there is a mixture of heavy, potentially thundery showers as well.

“In the sunshine it could feel quite pleasant, with temperatures potentially up to 24C (75.2F) but there are those heavy, potentially thundery showers across the UK that people may see.”

Surfers enjoying the sunshine on Great Western beach in Newquay, Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sunday will be mainly dry in central and southern parts but Northern Ireland, northern parts of Scotland and the north of England are again at risk of experiencing heavy downpours, Mr Claydon added.

Meanwhile, The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland is expected to see “changeable” conditions when it gets under way on Thursday, with a high of 17C (62.6F) and “shortlived bursts of heavy rain” forecast.

This week’s temperatures fall far short of the July record of 36.7C (98.06F) which was set in 2015 at Heathrow Airport.