Beyonce’s new album inspired by The Lion King features collaborations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce said The Lion King: The Gift, which will be released on Friday, also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez.

In the new version of The Lion King, Beyonce voices the character of Nala.

Beyonce curated and executive produced The Lion King: The Gift, which also features collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.

Jay-Z appears on the song Mood 4 Eva.

Blue Ivy is featured on Brown Skin Girl.

Beyonce’s song Spirit, released last week, is featured in the film and appears on the official Lion King soundtrack as well as The Lion King: The Gift.