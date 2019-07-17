In Pictures: Partial lunar eclipse celebrated across the world
By
Press Association 2019
The partial lunar eclipse visible above Stoodley Pike near Todmorden in West Yorkshire
Across the UK and as far afield as Australia, Africa and much of Asia, stargazers gathered on Tuesday evening to view a partial lunar eclipse.
The eclipse was seen in the UK from moon rise, from approximately 9.07pm until around 1.17am, and coincided with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching its moon mission.
With clear skies across much of the country, here’s how people viewed the cosmic spectacle.