“Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism” – BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty takes aim at Donald Trump.

“I was called out for having a dad bod yesterday as if that’s something to be ashamed of. I very much realise I’m not in the shape I was as a professional athlete. I’m fine with that, I love cake and beer” – Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford.

“Queen Victoria transformed Buckingham Palace, the fabric of this building, and in so doing created new traditions, those traditions which we now associate with the modern monarchy” – Dr Amanda Foreman, curator of an exhibition called Queen Victoria’s Palace.

“The likelihood of being bitten by a bat is minuscule, there’s nothing to be afraid of, they do us a great service” – Louise Wilkinson of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust after a two-year-old boy was bitten in his cot in Hull.

“I would urge all those involved, including the Government, to do the right thing and to carry on funding free licences for all over-75s – the cost of which is surely a small price to pay for keeping so many vulnerable older people connected” – Dame Helen Mirren.

“Happy to debate scale of negative impact of no deal on the economy – but terrifying that someone this close to a potential future government can think we’d actually be better off by adding barriers to access to our largest market” – Chancellor Philip Hammond takes a swipe at Boris Johnson backer Jacob Rees-Mogg.