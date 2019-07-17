Janet Jackson and rappers 50 Cent and Future have been added to the lineup for the Jeddah World Fest.

The concert in Saudi Arabia is the one that Nicki Minaj pulled out of after human rights organisations urged the rapper to cancel her appearance.

The website for the event posted photos of Jackson, 50 Cent and Future alongside previously announced performers Liam Payne and Steve Aoki.

The concert takes place on Thursday at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium.

The Human Rights Foundation and other organisations have asked artists not to perform in Saudi Arabia, where gender segregation between single men and women is enforced in many restaurants, coffee shops, public schools and universities.

Other rules have loosened in the kingdom with women now allowed to drive and attend events at sports stadiums.