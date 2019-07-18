The return to the UK of the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, Theresa May’s final speech as Prime Minister and a potential ban on young drivers fill Thursday’s front pages.
Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, being flown back to the UK leads the Daily Mirror and Metro.
The Sun, The Guardian and The Independent lead with Prime Minister Theresa May using her final speech as leader to criticise a no-deal Brexit and its proponents.
The Office for Budget Responsibility believes that a no-deal Brexit will “send Britain into a recession” and young motorists could be banned from driving at night under government plans, according to The Times.
Elon Musk’s aim to have human trials of brain implants linked to artificial intelligence and an EU investigation into Amazon are on the front of the Financial Times.
The Daily Mail says care home residents who pay their own costs will face charges £21,000 higher than those covered by the taxpayer.
Vegan parents have been advised to see their doctor over their children’s diets, according to i newspaper.
And the Daily Telegraph reports over-75s face visits from “TV licence fee police” from next year.