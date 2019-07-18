A Premier Inn hotel has partially collapsed during a massive fire.

Emergency services were called to Cribbs Causeway in Bristol at about 1.15pm on Wednesday and a major incident was declared shortly after 5pm.

Patchway and others have been tackling the massive hotel blaze overnight. Be prepared for road closures and traffic this morning. #busynight #buildingcollapse #teamwhitewatch pic.twitter.com/kUhTr3vVOs — Patchway Fire Station (@AFRSPatchway) July 18, 2019

Firefighters worked through the night to bring the fire under control.

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed no-one had been injured.

Local residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the low smoke plume, and to avoid the area.

This is the scene on the A4108 and the reason the road remains closed. The front face of the building has collapsed outwards and onto the road. pic.twitter.com/jtgmw3lCQF — Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) July 18, 2019

The A4108 road, which the front of the building collapsed on to, remains closed.