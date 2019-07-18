Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined protests in New York demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor.

Miranda led about 200 people, many from Puerto Rico, at a rally in Manhattan’s Union Square on Wednesday.

They waved Puerto Rican flags and followed him to a drumbeat, chanting in Spanish “Viva Puerto Rico libre”, which translates to “Long live free Puerto Rico”.

A leaked series of text messages has compounded outrage over corruption.

The messages show the governor and key aides mocking women, the disabled and Hurricane Maria victims.

Miranda, who created and starred in the musical Hamilton, said the alleged corruption surrounding the governor of the US territory “is the last straw and Puerto Ricans are standing up against it”.

Puerto Rico has been mired in crises, struggling with debt and the aftermath of the 2017 hurricane that collapsed the country’s electrical system and left thousands dead.