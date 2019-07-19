The papers open with moves to negate a no-deal exit from the European Union and the costs of care for people diagnosed with dementia also makes the fronts on Friday.

Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson has been told by Conservative MPs they will block the suspension of Parliament if he tries to achieve a no-deal Brexit, according to The Guardian, i and the Financial Times.

And The Daily Telegraph reports on Chancellor Philip Hammond, an opponent of a no-deal Brexit.

The Times reports Cabinet ministers Mr Hammond, Rory Stewart and David Gauke are preparing to resign their posts if Mr Johnson wins next week’s Tory leadership race.

And Mr Johnson has told the Daily Express that he will reject any further delay to leaving the bloc, adding that he will also make changes so families do not have to sell their homes to cover the care costs for loved ones with dementia.

The Daily Mail says a poll shows one in three people with dementia have had to sell their homes to pay for their care.

British holidaymakers could be in strife if Ryanair pilots carry through on their threat to strike, according to the Daily Star.

An end to Ant McPartlin’s drink-driving ban leads The Sun.

And the Daily Mirror reports plans to only give over-75s on pension credit free TV licences could end up costing the Government £1.6 billion.