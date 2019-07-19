A caravan had to be pushed off a railway line by fire crews, after it “bounced” off its towbar this morning.

The caravan was being towed across the track at Haxby, York, when the bumpy road caused it to detach from the car.

The caravan then swung around before rolling down the tracks.

Emergency services were called to the scene by Network Rail at 8.53am.

The driver continued down the road for 100 yards before parking and raising the alarm.

#Huntington & #Acomb have attended an incident at #Haxby. A #caravan had become detached from a car and rolled onto the #railway lines.All person safe and no trains were involved in the incident Thanks to @NPTYorkcity @minsterfm @yorkpress @BBCYork pic.twitter.com/PBiAB2tRud — Station Manager Bob Hoskins (@SierraZero8) July 19, 2019

No one was injured.

Station manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Bob Hoskins said: “Network Rail put a stop in place and no trains came near the caravan during the incident.

“The caravan was winched off the tracks and back onto the road, where it was reattached to the car.

“The line was then checked for any potential damage, but there was none.”