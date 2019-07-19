The 19-year marriage of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and his wife Alexandra is being brought to an official end.
District Judge Robert Duddridge granted a divorce decree in a hearing at the Central Family Court in London on Friday.
Neither party was at the hearing, which lasted less than a minute.
Judge Duddridge granted a decree nisi.
A marriage does not formally end until a decree absolute has been granted.
The 53-year-old celebrity baker and his 55-year-old wife split in 2017.
Comments are closed on this article.