The 19-year marriage of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and his wife Alexandra is being brought to an official end.

District Judge Robert Duddridge granted a divorce decree in a hearing at the Central Family Court in London on Friday.

Neither party was at the hearing, which lasted less than a minute.

Judge Duddridge granted a decree nisi.

A marriage does not formally end until a decree absolute has been granted.

The 53-year-old celebrity baker and his 55-year-old wife split in 2017.