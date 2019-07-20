A CBBC documentary showing three girls competing to be elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament is to air on Monday.

The children’s series My Life is to broadcast the 30-minute episode following the young female candidates during their campaign to become Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYP).

CBBC filmmakers joined Elena and Jodi, who are both 14, and 16-year-old Mairi in their bid to be elected by other young people in their Coatbridge and Chryston constituency, to the east of Glasgow.

The campaign ran from January to March 2019, with almost 71,000 young people between 12 and 25 casting their votes to choose the MSYP, who will serve for two years.

HAPPY 20th BIRTHDAY @OfficialSYP! 🎉🎂 Did you know the Scottish Youth Parliament was established one day before @ScotParl back in 1999! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✨ Tomorrow #SYPturns20 and this weekend our new 2019-21 MSYPs have gathered in Alloa for #SYP69 👇🗯 pic.twitter.com/HoEiL5Dwzd — SYP (@OfficialSYP) June 29, 2019

Viewers of the My Life episode, airing on CBBC at 6pm on Monday July 22, will see whether Elena, Jodi or Mairi were successfully elected in the March vote, with the new MSYPs – aged between 14 and 25 – taking up office in June to coincide with the 20th anniversary of both the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Jack Dudgeon MSYP, Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: “I’m delighted that the BBC want to showcase how unique the Scottish Youth Parliament is as a youth-led organisation.

“‘Our Big Vote’ is an inspirational film about young people getting involved in political decision making and ensuring their voices are at the forefront of shaping the decisions which affect them.

“Elena, Jodi and Mairi were incredibly dedicated candidates during the SYP elections, and their passion really shines through in this programme. I’d like to congratulate all the candidates involved.”

Scotland’s Children and Young People’s Minister Maree Todd MSP said that the election “shows the incredible potential of the next generation of new voices that the Scottish Youth Parliament fosters”.

Speaking ahead of the documentary’s broadcast, Ms Todd added: “I’m so impressed by Elena, Jodi and Mairi’s confidence in expressing their views, and their determination, at ages 14 and 16, to have a real impact on Scotland’s political landscape.

“The Scottish Government is committed to incorporating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots Law.

“The Scottish Youth Parliament is a fantastic example of young people exercising their right to be at the heart of decisions which affect them and other children and young people in Scotland.

“We hope that on the 30th anniversary year of the UNCRC, even more young people will be encouraged to make their voices heard.”