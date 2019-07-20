A man has died after falling on to a wall at a beach on the south-east coast of England.

Police were called to Camber Sands near Rye on Saturday morning and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said the incident is being treated as a “tragic accident” and that the man, whose age was not given, was not local to the area.

A warning sign on display close to the scene (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She said: “Emergency services went to the beach at Camber Sands near Rye just after 10.10am this morning 20 July after a report that a man had sustained serious injuries by falling on to a wall.

“Sadly he was confirmed dead at the scene. His death is being treated as a tragic accident at this time and enquiries are being made to trace next of kin.

“He is not from the local area.”

The victim may have been a kite surfer who was getting ready to set off on the activity for the morning, an employee of the nearby The Kitesurf Centre said.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “It looks like an incident while they were setting up their kite. They weren’t on the water.”

He said weather conditions were good on Saturday, adding that it was “not massively windy”.